This Never Happened Presents North America

SPYBAR
Fri, 16 Feb 2024, 10:00 pm
DJChicago
$20

About

This Never Happened Presents North America Tour

A celebration of our community in intimate venues soundtracked by label favorites and new talent.

Nimino

Luzi Tudor

Otherwish

Leave your phone. Experience the moment. This Never Happened.

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Spybar.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Luzi Tudor, Nimino

Venue

SPYBAR

646 N Franklin St, Chicago, IL 60654, USA
Doors open10:00 pm
300 capacity

