DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
This Never Happened Presents North America Tour
A celebration of our community in intimate venues soundtracked by label favorites and new talent.
Nimino
Luzi Tudor
Otherwish
Leave your phone. Experience the moment. This Never Happened.
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.