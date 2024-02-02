DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

SOULWAX AFTER-PARTY with 2MANYDJS (DJ SET)

MOTH Club
Fri, 2 Feb, 11:00 pm
DJLondon
£22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Presale Signup: https://soulwax.us12.list-manage.com/subscribe?u=a21e728f95851183014d81f38&id=16655882af

Please Note: Soulwax will not be performing live. 2manydjs are doing a DJ set.

Last Entry: 01:00 am

Curfew: 03:00 am

Age Restrictions: 18+ only (photo ID required)
Presented by Bad Vibrations
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

2manydjs

Venue

MOTH Club

Old Trades Hall, Valette Street, London E9 6NU
Doors open11:00 pm
320 capacity

