DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Hero Booking presenta al Legend Club di Milano il ritorno degli storici LET THEM FALL che tornano dopo la loro pausa durata 4 anni.
Sono tornati con un nuovo singolo "EVENING STAR" e una serie di date che li ha riportati sul palco, ed ora è tempo di torna...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.