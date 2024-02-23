DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

The Real Thing

The Jazz Cafe
Fri, 23 Feb, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£24.75The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

The UK soul pioneers prepare for a huge Saturday night at The Jazz Cafe.

Formed in 1972, The Real Thing are Britain’s longest-established – and best-loved – black group in UK entertainment history.

Universally known for their legendary hits ‘You To Me Ar...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Jazz Cafe.
Venue

The Jazz Cafe

5 Parkway, London NW1 7PG
Doors open7:00 pm
475 capacity

