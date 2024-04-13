Top track

Spies Are Watching Me

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Voilaaa Sound System + Diogo Strausz

Hootananny Brixton
Sat, 13 Apr, 9:00 pm
PartyLondon
From £10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Spies Are Watching Me
Got a code?

About

Voilaaa Sound System + Diogo Strausz come to Hoots!

Join us for a night of music crafted for the nowadays dance floor! Disco, Funk & More all doused with African and Caribbean influences.

Come on down and join us for a boogie!

🔊 LINE UP 🔊

🔊 Voilaaa...

This is an 18+ event (Valid ID Required)
Hootananny Brixton
No Covid-19 entry requirements
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Voilaaa, Diogo Strausz

Venue

Hootananny Brixton

95 Effra Rd, London SW2 1DF, UK
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.