Noir: 2 bday ft. Jackmaster, Rich NxT + Blackchild

E1
Sat, 3 Feb, 11:00 pm
London
£23

About

London's fastest growing underground party returns for a 2nd birthday with a huge all star line up at their favourite warehouse venue, E1 LDN!

JACKMASTER (Circoloco) // RICH NxT (Fuse) // BLACKCHILD (Solid Grooves) + NOIR residents Pat Wilson, Grace...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by NOIR
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Jackmaster, Rich Nxt, Blackchild (ITA)

Venue

E1

110 Pennington St, St Katharine's & Wapping, London E1W 2BB, UK
Doors open11:00 pm

