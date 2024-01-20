DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Casnova, Main Phase, A For Alpha, Vanessa Maria

Phonox
Sat, 20 Jan, 9:30 pm
DJLondon
From FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

CASNOVA CURATES ARTA:

Ready up for Casnova's next Phonox takeover. 2023 was a huge year for Casnova as he invited and played alongside everyone from P-RALLEL, Yung SIngh, Bakey, Y U QT, Kikelomo, Laelo Black and more.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Columbo Music.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Casnova, Main Phase, A For Alpha and 1 more

Venue

Phonox

418 Brixton Rd, London SW9 7AY
Doors open9:30 pm
550 capacity

