Out Of This World

The BRIT Theatre - The BRIT School
Sat, 2 Mar, 1:00 pm
TheatreLondon
From £1.03
About

Out of this world is a play about not judging people or being scared of people that look different and seem to us. We begin on a film set where the latest blockbuster is being created, an action movie where 4 astronauts crash land on an alien planet and ha...

U (Suitable for all)
Presented by The BRIT School Limited.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

The BRIT Theatre - The BRIT School

60 The Crescent, Croydon CR0 2HN, UK
Doors open12:45 pm

