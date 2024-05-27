Top track

William Basinski - 92982.3

William Basinski et John Bence

Le Café de la Danse
Mon, 27 May, 7:30 pm
GigsParis
From €34.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

William Basinski is a classically trained musician and composer who has been working in experimental media for over 30 years in NYC and most recently, California. Employing obsolete technology and analogue tape loops, his haunting and melancholy soundscape...

Tout public
Présenté par Persona Grata.
Lineup

William Basinski, John Bence

Venue

Le Café de la Danse

5 Passage Louis-Philippe, 75011 Paris, France
Doors open7:30 pm

