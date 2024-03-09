Top track

Shaemless + Avee Mana + Hex Midnight

L'international
Sat, 9 Mar, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€8The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

L'Inter et Crime Garden présentent:

⚡Shaemless⚡

(Nijmegen, NL - Post-punk/garage)

⚡Avee Mana⚡

(Marseille, FR - Psychedelic Rock / Garage / Indie)

⚡Hex Midnight⚡

(Paris, FR - Post Punk)

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par L'International.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Avee Mana, Hex Midnight, Shaemless

Venue

L'international

5 Rue Moret, 75011 Paris, France
Doors open8:00 pm

