Kayhan Kalhor & Ali Bahrami Fard - I Will Not Stand Alone

Master of Persian Classical Music: Kayhan Kalhor

The Local
Sat, 15 Jun, 8:00 pm
From $46.56The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Grammy-award winning artist Kayhan Kalhor is an internationally acclaimed virtuoso on the kamancheh (spiked fiddle) and setar (lute), who through his many musical collaborations has been instrumental in popularizing Persian music in the West and is a creat...

This is an all ages event.
Presented by Hudson Valley Live at The Local.
Kayhan Kalhor

The Local

16 John Street, Saugerties, New York 12477, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

