DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Origins: Nick León & TSVI (All Night Long)

Corsica Studios
Fri, 23 Feb, 11:00 pm
DJLondon
£16.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

NICK LEÓN ❤️‍🔥 TSVI

Feb 23rd sees 2 DJ's going head-to-head as they take control of a room each inside Corsica Studios. 💫

Room 1 sees a return for Miami's Nick León with his unique take on forward-thinking Latin club sounds, whilst Nervous Horizon boss...

This is an 18+ event (Photo ID Required).
Presented by Origins & Small Talk
No Covid-19 entry requirements
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

1
Nick Lèon, Nick León, TSVI and 1 more

Venue

Corsica Studios

4/5 Elephant Rd, London SE17 1LB
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm
500 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.