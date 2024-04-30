Top track

Outworld - Klangkuenstler All Night Long

IFEMA
Tue, 30 Apr 2024, 10:00 pm
GigsMadrid
€44.07

About

Outworld presenta una inmersión en el sonido de Klangkuenstler, creando una atmósfera donde el techno alemán se combinará con una producción de primera línea, donde destaca el sistema de sonido Funktion One en el Recinto Ferial Ifema Madrid. Un montaje esp...

This is an 18+ event
Presentado por: Klangkuenstler.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Klangkuenstler

Venue

IFEMA

Av. del Partenón, 5, 28042 Madrid, Spain
Doors open10:00 pm

