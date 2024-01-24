Top track

Rug x Glowe

Cafe KOKO
23 Jan - 24 Jan 2024
GigsLondon
About

RUG is a London-based Welsh songwriter & BIMM-educated artist signed to Darcus Beese’s label, DARCO, through Warner Music Group. As an artist Rug has supported James Bay and collaborated on records with Sonny Fodera, Tiesto, Punctual, Jimmy Napes, Sam Tomp...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Cafe KOKO.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Glowe

Venue

Cafe KOKO

74 Crowndale Road, Camden, London, NW1 1NW, United Kingdom
Doors open8:00 pm
300 capacity
Accessibility information

