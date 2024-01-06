DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Rêves Party 8 💙

Point Ephémère
Sat, 6 Jan 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€18The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Rêves Party 8 avec asuo, 6ilverr, neeli, dragonfly me to the moon, Lil Euphon, 9biuu, 243red, EngelOnline, 18snor, Systemps, Bistouille, Ash Taka & Zima Lew !

Rêves Esport 14h - 19h !

Rêves Club 23h - 4h avec Lorenzi, Pana, Txim & yume !

Rêves 💙

Mineurs accompagnés
Présenté par POINT EPHEMERE.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Point Ephémère

200 Quai de Valmy, 75010 Paris-10E-Arrondissement, France
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

