El Columpio Asesino - Toro (I Hate Models Speed Up Revival Edit of Andre VII RMX)

HYTE FFM

Fri, 29 Dec, 11:00 pm
PartyFrankfurt
€43.99

About

End your year with a bang! Following its consequent path HYTE will bring some of the hottest international artists and talents to the Main area. On December 29th Frankfurt’s Zoom Club will be lifted into a new dimension to create a nine-hour uncompromising...

Dies ist eine Veranstaltung ab 18 Jahren
Präsentiert von Metropole Live GmbH.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

3
999999999, I Hate Models, Raphael Dincsoy and 3 more

Venue

ZOOM

Carl-Benz-Straße 21, 60386 Frankfurt am Main, Germany
Doors open11:00 pm

