Syren's Album Listening Party

Peckham Levels
Sat, 20 Jan 2024, 7:30 pm
London
£8.67The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Come and experience emerging London hip-hop artist Syren’s new album listening party.

Expect an evening to celebrate and lose one's self in Syren’s most recent project, I’m Sorry I Messed up, It’s My First Time Being Alive. Syren will be performing the al...

This is a 16+ event
Presented by Peckham Levels.
Lineup

Syren

Venue

Peckham Levels

F1-F6 Peckham Town Centre Carpark, 95A Rye Ln, London SE15 4ST, United Kingdom
Doors open7:30 pm

