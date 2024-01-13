DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Idioteque

Mercato Sonato
Sat, 13 Jan 2024, 10:00 pm
GigsBologna
Un dj-live set innovativo per concetto e realizzazione dedicato alle sonorità e agli artisti capaci di impersonare e declinare matrici elettroniche differenti, miscelando generi musicali apparentemente agli antipodi, fondendoli in un linguaggio dinamico e...

Tutte le età
Presentato da Senzaspine A.P.S..

Mercato Sonato

Via Giuseppe Tartini, 3, 40127 Bologna BO, Italy
Doors open10:00 pm

