Alex Garnett "Blues For Sweet Poppa Lou"

Ladbroke Hall
Fri, 16 Feb 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
From £10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Alex Garnett (Alto Saxophone), Nick Costley-White (Guitar), Mark Taylor (Drums), TBC (Hammond Organ)

Highly in demand, virtuoso British saxophonist Alex Garnett and his Quartet will be paying homage to the living legend of soul jazz “Papa” Lou Donaldson a...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Ladbroke Hall.
Venue

Ladbroke Hall

79 Barlby Road, Kensington and Chelsea, London, W10 6AZ, United Kingdom
Doors open7:30 pm

