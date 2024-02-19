Top track

Apes of the State - I Listened

Apes of the State, Doom Scroll

Comet Ping Pong
Mon, 19 Feb 2024, 9:00 pm
GigsWashington D.C.
$28.43

About

Monday, February 19th 2023
Apes of the State + Doom Scroll
9pm - $23 ADV / $25 DOS - All Ages

APES OF THE STATE
Lancaster, PA
https://apesofthestate.bandcamp.com/

DOOM SCROLL
Loveland, CO
https://doomscrollband.bandcamp.com/

ACCESSIBILITY IN...

All ages
Rediscover Fire Booking + Scenic Presents
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Apes of the State, Doom Scroll

Venue

Comet Ping Pong

5037 Connecticut Avenue Northwest, Washington, District of Columbia 20008, United States
Doors open9:00 pm
150 capacity

