Cosmic Rhythm Convergence: Future Dub Orchestra

The Moon
Sat, 27 Jan 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsCardiff
£5The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Live music from Future Dub Orchestra - pioneers of Cinematic Dub, Jazzy D&B & Downtempo Soundscapes.

Cosmic Rhythm Convergence DJs playing 'World Music', Electronic World Fusion, Afrobeat, Latin Grooves, Funk & Soul, Reggae & Dub, Jazz Fusion, Experimenta...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Creative Republic of Cardiff.
Lineup

Future Dub Orchestra

Venue

The Moon

Womanby St, Cardiff CF10 1BR
Doors open8:00 pm
150 capacity

