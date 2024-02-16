Top track

Nico and His Cats

UZEDA @ BLOOM

Bloom
Fri, 16 Feb, 8:00 pm
GigsMezzago
€15.48

About

Progetto Cervo Booking Agency e Bloom presentano

UZEDA

Il gruppo nasce nel 1987, e dopo vari concerti in tutta Italia, firma il primo contratto discografico con l'etichetta romana A:V: arts: con questa registrerà due album: Out of Colours del 1989 e Wate...

Tutte le età
Presentato da ProgettoCervo Booking Agency e Bloom

Lineup

Uzeda

Venue

Bloom

Via Eugenio Curiel, 39, 20883 Mezzago MB, Italy
Doors open8:00 pm

