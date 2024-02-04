Top track

Mumbles + Schande + dream phone + Spring Major

The Victoria
Sun, 4 Feb, 4:00 pm
£8.80The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Divine Schism present Mumbles, Schande, dream phone and Spring Major for an early show from 4pm on Sun 4th Feb at the Victoria, Dalston to celebrate the release of Mumbles' debut album 'In the Pocket of Big Sad'.

Not to be missed! This is the third date o...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Divine Schism.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Mumbles, Schande, Dream Phone and 1 more

451 Queensbridge Road, London E8 3AS
Doors open4:00 pm

