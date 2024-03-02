DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
RIPORTANDO TUTTO A CASA
Era un giorno di marzo del 1994 quando l’etichetta romana “Helter Skelter” pubblicò il lavoro di una band fino ad allora praticamente sconosciuta.
L’album si chiamava “Riportando tutto a casa”, la band “Modena City Ramblers”, un e
Read more
CISCO
RIPORTANDO TUTTO A CASA 30 anni dopo, Seconda data del tour celebrativo
2 Marzo al Kalinka, formazione speciale, scaletta speciale
Ingresso Riservato Soci ARCI
Ciao, puoi fare la preadesione al circolo al link https://portale.arci.it/preadesione/kalinka/ e prendere il biglietto in prevendita. Il versamento della quota sociale di 10 Euro avverrà la sera del concerto prima di accedere al concerto
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.