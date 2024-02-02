DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

FitzPresents: The Reprise

Queen of the South
Fri, 2 Feb, 9:00 pm
DJLondon
About

FitzPresents: The Reprise at the Cave in Queen of the South.

A night of Disco, House & Soulful Garage with Paul C.

This is an 21+ event
Presented by FitzPresents & Queen of the South
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Queen of the South

367 Norwood Road, Lambeth, London, SE27 9BQ, United Kingdom
Doors open9:00 pm

