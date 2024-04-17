Top track

LECOCQ - Jeux de mains

Lecocq a l'Heliogàbal

Heliogàbal
Wed, 17 Apr, 9:00 pm
GigsBarcelona
€8.57The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Enric Mont Lecocq presenta el seu primer disc "Sota el gel/Sous la glace" un nou projecte cantat en les seves dues llengües maternes, el Francès i el Català

El seu disc debut el conformen 10 cançons que sorgeixen de la necessitat d'explorar una sèrie de r...

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por Heliogabal
Lineup

Venue

Heliogàbal

Carrer de Ramón y Cajal, 80, 08012 Barcelona, Spain
Doors open9:00 pm

