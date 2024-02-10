Top track

Juan Atkins

Location TBA, Los Angeles
Sat, 10 Feb, 10:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$23.69The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Event information

Warehouse Location - address released to ticket holders only.

This is a 21+ event
Presented by MeanRed.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Juan Atkins

Venue

Location TBA, Los Angeles

Los Angeles, California 90013, United States
Doors open10:00 pm

