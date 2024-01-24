DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Villainous Legacies

Trauma Bar und Kino
Wed, 24 Jan, 7:30 pm
€11.22
About

How to critically reclaim Berlin’s mythic early 1990s post-reunification Heydays? For one evening, Michael Stock’s 1993 film Prinz in Hölleland (Prince in Hell) beams us into a queer-punk vision of the post-reunification capital—long before the start-ups a...

Dies ist eine Veranstaltung ab 18 Jahren
Präsentiert von Trauma Bar und Kino.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Trauma Bar und Kino

Heidestraße 50, 10557 Berlin, Germany
Doors open7:30 pm

