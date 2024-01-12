DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Social Lager Launch Party!

The Social
Fri, 12 Jan, 7:00 pm
DJLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

We are absolutely thrilled to announce that in celebration of our 25th birthday year we've collaborated with the always brilliant (and award winning) Lost & Grounded Brewers to bring The Social Lager to the world, launching for the very first time THIS FRI...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Social.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Pete Fowler

Venue

The Social

5 Little Portland St, London W1W 7JD
Doors open7:00 pm

