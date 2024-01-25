Top track

Too Much presents: Sleaze, Attawalpa & friends

The George Tavern
Thu, 25 Jan, 7:00 pm
£8.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Live music has never sounded better. Sleaze hail from south london and play electric rock and roll. Attawalpa brings new songs and future spells to this evening, James Messiah DJING future sounds and unplugged / solo sets from No, Alex Irene and South Lond...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Too Much
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Misty Miller, Attawalpa, SLEAZE

Venue

The George Tavern

373 Commercial Rd, London E1 0LA, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
Event ends2:30 am
150 capacity

