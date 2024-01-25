DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Live music has never sounded better. Sleaze hail from south london and play electric rock and roll. Attawalpa brings new songs and future spells to this evening, James Messiah DJING future sounds and unplugged / solo sets from No, Alex Irene and South Lond...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.