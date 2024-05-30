Top track

Mildlife - The Magnificent Moon

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Mildlife live | giovedisanto

APOLLO CLUB MILANO
Thu, 30 May, 9:30 pm
GigsMilano
€11.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Mildlife - The Magnificent Moon
Got a code?

About

Mildlife are a Melbourne-based, Australian psychedelic jazz fusion group formed in 2013. The group have released two albums. Their second peaked at number 8 on the ARIA Charts in October 2020. In November 2023, the group announced their third studio album,...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Apollo 11 SRL.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Mildlife

Venue

APOLLO CLUB MILANO

Via Giosuè Borsi, 9/2, 20143 Milano MI, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open9:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.