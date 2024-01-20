DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Guest Check x PR

Public Records
Sat, 20 Jan, 11:00 am
Food & drinkNew York
About

A microbakery in Brooklyn, by Grayson Samuels

Menu:

pineapple upside down financiers (v)

persimmon linzer cookies (v)

naval orange and cream kolaches

pomelo and sumo pavlovas

* RSVP does not guarantee purchase *

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Public Records.
Venue

Public Records

233 Butler St, Brooklyn, NY 11217, USA
Doors open11:00 am

