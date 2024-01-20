DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
A microbakery in Brooklyn, by Grayson Samuels
Menu:
pineapple upside down financiers (v)
persimmon linzer cookies (v)
naval orange and cream kolaches
pomelo and sumo pavlovas
* RSVP does not guarantee purchase *
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.