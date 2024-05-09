DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

A History Of Jamaican Ska

Hootananny Brixton
Thu, 9 May, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£9.18The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Join us for an evening celebrating the rich history of Jamaican Ska music, taking you from its influential roots in Calypso and journeying through to Rocksteady and Reggae, the sounds which developed out of the Ska movement.

This is an 18+ event (Valid ID Required)
Hootananny Brixton
No Covid-19 entry requirements
£
Lineup

The Equators, Count Skylarkin

Venue

Hootananny Brixton

95 Effra Rd, London SW2 1DF, UK
Doors open7:00 pm

