Top track

Vikkstar - Humans

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

VIKKSTAR (debut headline show)

HERE at Outernet
Thu, 21 Dec, 9:00 pm
DJLondon
From £10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Vikkstar - Humans
Got a code?

About

Vikkstar, fresh from releasing debut singles "Better Off Alone" and "Humans" hosts his very first live show with support from James Bluck, Owen Norton and a very special guest.

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Future Agency.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Owen Norton, James Bluck, Vikkstar

Venue

HERE at Outernet

Denmark St, Charing Cross Rd, London WC2H 0LA, UK
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm
Event ends1:00 am
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.