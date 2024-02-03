Top track

HENGE - Get Outta Ma House

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Henge

MASH Cambridge
Sat, 3 Feb 2024, 6:30 pm
GigsCambridge
£17.96The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

HENGE - Get Outta Ma House
Got a code?

Event information

Attention Humans! This is HENGE. We are not from this world. We bring you music from distant planets. We offer this gift for the edification of humankind… so that eventually your species may put an end to war and set up new homes in space.

Extra-terrestri...

This is an 16+ event
Presented by MASH Cambridge.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

HENGE

Venue

MASH Cambridge

15 Market Passage, Cambridge CB2, UK
Open in maps
Doors open6:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.