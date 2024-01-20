DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Pinkhouse (EP Release Show)

Songbyrd
Sat, 20 Jan 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsWashington D.C.
$19.32The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Pinkhouse: Punk lite from DC. Well not from, but we live here now.

  • Keep Your Secrets is a high-energy pop punk powerhouse from Washington, DC. Initially a duo making covers on YouTube during quarantine, Keep Your Secrets evolved into a full band making...
This is an all ages event
Presented by Songbyrd.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Pink Houses

Venue

Songbyrd

540 Penn St NE, Washington, DC 20002, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

