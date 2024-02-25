DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

DERV GORDON formerly of THE EQUALS with SO WHAT + DJ Don Bolles & special guests TBA!

Alex's Bar
Sun, 25 Feb 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsLong Beach
$28.33
About

DERV GORDON of formely of THE EQUALS graces our stage ONE NIGHT ONLY! Plus DJ Don Bolles + special guests TBA.

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Alex's Bar.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Derv Gordon

Venue

Alex's Bar

2913 E Anaheim St, Long Beach, CA 90804, USA
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

