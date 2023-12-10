DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Donna Lorraine avec sa voix veloutée et timbre chaleureuse chant le songbook américain et quelques chants de Noël bien sûr.
Soirée plein de Groove, Swing et l’émotion avec le « One and only » Oscar Marchioni à l’orgue at Mourhad Benhamou à la batterie !
