DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

NOBRAINO

Largo Venue
Thu, 18 Apr 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsRoma
€23

About

n chiusura di un 2023 entusiasmante che ha segnato il ritorno sulla scena live e discografica, i Nobraino annunciano un nuovo singolo e un tour nei più importanti club italiani. Esce infatti oggi “Fermentazione”, un brano energico, dalle sonorità rock che...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Prenestepop s.r.l..

Lineup

Nobraino

Venue

Largo Venue

Via Biordo Michelotti, 2, 00176 Roma RM, Italy
Doors open8:00 pm

