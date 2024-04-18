DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
n chiusura di un 2023 entusiasmante che ha segnato il ritorno sulla scena live e discografica, i Nobraino annunciano un nuovo singolo e un tour nei più importanti club italiani. Esce infatti oggi “Fermentazione”, un brano energico, dalle sonorità rock che...
