Top track

Jewel Usain - Eleanor

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Nep & Friends

La Boule Noire
Sun, 21 Jan 2024, 8:30 pm
GigsParis
€21.15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Jewel Usain - Eleanor
Got a code?

About

Après les succès des trois soirées Nep & Friends, DJ Nep s’est lancé un nouveau challenge!

En effet, ayant travaillé avec une multitude d’artistes de plusieurs horizons, il décida d’organiser un nouvel évènement.

Cependant, il s’agit là non d’une soirée,...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Presented by Dan BOUMPOUTOU BOUEYITELAMIO, La Boule Noire
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

1
HoussBad, Jewel Usain, Nep and 1 more

Venue

La Boule Noire

120 Boulevard de Rochechouart, 75018 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.