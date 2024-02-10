Top track

Dr. Fresch & Marten Hørger - Take a Step Back

Marten Hørger, Corrupt UK, Kyle E and Hyzteria

Egg
Sat, 10 Feb 2024, 11:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £5.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Marten Hørger is finally back in Kings Cross on Saturday 10th February headlining our Middle Floor. This time he'll be joined by newly debuted Corrupt UK, Egg resident Kyle E & Hyzteria.

This will be a night of high energy house and chunky beats!

This is an 18+ event
Presented by EGG.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

1
Marten Hørger, Corrupt (UK), Kyle E and 1 more

Venue

Egg

200 York Way, London N7 9AX
Doors open11:00 pm
900 capacity

