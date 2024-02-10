DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Marten Hørger is finally back in Kings Cross on Saturday 10th February headlining our Middle Floor. This time he'll be joined by newly debuted Corrupt UK, Egg resident Kyle E & Hyzteria.
This will be a night of high energy house and chunky beats!
