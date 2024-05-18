Top track

Here Comes The Boom

Rise Of The Northstar

The Dome
Sat, 18 May 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£23The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

By Arrangement with Opus Live

Forged in Paris in 2008, RISE OF THE NORTHSTAR is a metal band conjuring their very own brand of modern, hyper-heavy rage music. The stylistic backgrounds of the five participants speak a very clear language: American hip-hop...

14+ under 18 must be accompanied by an adult
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

The Dome

2A Dartmouth Park Hill, London NW5 1HL
Doors open7:00 pm
Event ends11:00 pm
600 capacity
Accessibility information

