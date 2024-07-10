Top track

Nashville Pussy - Come On Come On

Nashville Pussy

Le Molotov
Wed, 10 Jul 2024, 8:30 pm
GigsMarseille
€20.61The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Au cours des deux dernières décennies, Nashville Pussy a prêché son évangile décadent aux côtés de Motörhead dans chaque avant-poste rock, de l'Asie à l'Europe et vice versa.

Élevé au son des amplis Marshall, des guitares Gibson, du Jack Daniels et de l'h...

Tout public
Présenté par LE MOLOTOV.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Nashville Pussy

Venue

Le Molotov

3 Pl. Paul Cézanne, 13006 Marseille, France
Doors open8:30 pm

