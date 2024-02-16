Top track

Beer Belly Bop

Drunken Rampage, Polyabuse, Mr Pickle and the Ltd

The Meadows
Fri, 16 Feb 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsNew York
$19.57

Beer Belly Bop
About

Johnny Kray's 50th Birthday Bash

Drunken Rampage, Polyabuse, Mr Pickle and the Ltd, Finnished

This is a 16+ event, under 16 with legal guardian
No Covid-19 entry requirements
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Drunken Rampage

Venue

The Meadows

17 Meadow St, Brooklyn, NY 11206, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

