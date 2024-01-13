DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Angela Hoodoo + Castor Head

Sala Clamores
Sat, 13 Jan 2024, 10:00 pm
GigsMadrid
€13.26The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

ANGELA HOODOO:

Ángela Hoodoo es una cantante, guitarrista y compositora de Granada, cuya trayectoria musical ha sido de lo más versátil.

Se ha proyectado en diferentes estilos liderando formaciones como Blue Bloody Blades (Blues/Rock), A.C.A.B.A.D.A.S (P...

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por Sala Clamores.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Sala Clamores

Calle de Alburquerque, 14, 28010 Madrid, Spain
Doors open10:00 pm

