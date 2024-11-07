DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Bekar

L'Olympia
Thu, 7 Nov 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
From €36The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Ecouté par plus d'1,5 million d'auditeurs mensuels, Bekar sortait en mars dernier son premier album "Plus fort que l'orage" classé 8ème au Top album. Il a défendu cet opus électrisant sur une tournée sold-out au 4 coins de la France et s’apprête désormais...

Présenté par Arachnée.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Bekar

Venue

L'Olympia

28 Boulevard des Capucines, 75009 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

