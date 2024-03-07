Top track

In Abeyance

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Cryptopsy + Atheist + Monastery + Almost Dead

Alchemica Club
Thu, 7 Mar, 7:00 pm
GigsBologna
€34.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

I colossi del death metal CRYPTOPSY tornano a scuotere i nostri sensi con il loro nuovo album, "As Gomorrah Burns", che presenteranno dal vivo in questo tour. Il loro primo per Nuclear Blast, il quartetto con sede a Montreal - composto dal membro fondatore...

Questo è un evento 14+
Presentato da Erocks Production.

Lineup

Cryptopsy, Atheist, Almost Dead and 1 more

Venue

Alchemica Club

Via Dei Lapidari 8, 40129 Bologna Metropolitan CityBologna, Italy
Doors open7:00 pm

