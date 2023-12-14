DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

SHOWCASE : EYTHAN ESPOSITO & ISAAC CYEL

La Java
Thu, 14 Dec, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
From €4The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Ce samedi à la Java, on accueille un concert d'Eythan Esposito dans une ambiance rap/mélodique et une partie full rap avec Isaac Cyel de 20h à 23h.

La Java se veut être un lieu inclusif, accueillant toutes les communautés. Aucune forme de sexisme, racisme...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par A.A Production.
La Java

105 Rue du Faubourg du Temple, 75010 Paris, France
Doors open8:00 pm

