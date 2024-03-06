DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Bravo

SALA APOLO
Wed, 6 Mar, 8:00 pm
GigsBarcelona
From €17The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Bravo, es una propuesta que se inicia a través de la musicoterapia, hasta que decide dar el salto a la escena cultural. La banda, ocupa un espacio único en el panorama musical, visibilizando una realidad a veces olvidada.

Una propuesta necesaria, no única...

Organizado por Un aplauso para mí.
Venue

SALA APOLO

Carrer Nou de la Rambla, 113, 08004 Barcelona, Spain
Doors open8:00 pm

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.