DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
La notte di San Silvestro siete tutti invitati alla festa di Capodanno più folle e divertente di sempre. Saluteremo il 2023 e daremo il benvenuto al 2024 ballando e cantando tutte le più famose e amate hit degli anni 70, 90, 90 ih un SUPER REVIVAL con alcu...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.