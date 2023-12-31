DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

IL PARTY DEI PARTY DI CAPODANNO - 5 party in uno!

Latteria Molloy
Sun, 31 Dec, 10:00 pm
PartyBrescia
€17.25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

La notte di San Silvestro siete tutti invitati alla festa di Capodanno più folle e divertente di sempre. Saluteremo il 2023 e daremo il benvenuto al 2024 ballando e cantando tutte le più famose e amate hit degli anni 70, 90, 90 ih un SUPER REVIVAL con alcu...

Tutte le età
Presentato da Latteria Molloy & Belli e Impossibili

Lineup

Venue

Latteria Molloy

Via Marziale Ducos, 25124 Brescia BS, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm
300 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.